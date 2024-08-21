Cardinals Fans' Most-Hated Active Player Set To Make Return In Season Debut
The St. Louis Cardinals dedicated fan base has taken a beaten over the last two seasons and its safe to say that the frustration has reached a boiling point.
As Cardinals fans are actively angry about their beloved team, a veteran hurler is set to make his season debut nearly 14 years after becoming one of St. Louis' most-hated players.
Former Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto will return to the show Wednesday night in his first major league outing since 2023. He set to take the mound as a member of the Los Angeles Angels as they look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Kansas City Royals.
Cueto struck a nerve with St. Louis in Aug. 2010 that will live in infamy as one of the dirtiest cheap shots in a fight during a Major League Baseball game.
In an unfortunate series of events, former Cardinals backup catcher Jason LaRue was kicked in the back of the head by Cueto, who was wearing spiked cleats.
Subsequently, LaRue was forced into an early retirement after a 12-season career. He was 36 years old at the time, so it's not like Cueto ended a promising young player's career. Regardless, a Cardinals player was severely injured because of his transgressions and the loyal St. Louis fan base will never forgive him.
The 38-year-old will be taking the mound in his No. 16 season but Cardinals fans won't be cheering him on anytime soon. Hopefully, St. Louis fans can direct their frustration with their team toward Cueto's return for just a little bit.
