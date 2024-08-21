Cardinals Demote Slugger As Club Looks For New Ways To Save Failing Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are down to the final 37 games of their 2024 season and if the offense doesn't start clicking soon, making the playoffs will be nearly impossible.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has scrambled the lineup around in recent weeks like a Rubik's cube but St. Louis still sits six games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third National League Wild Card spot.
In a shocking but long overdue move, the Cardinals have demoted a piece of the organization's future to clear room for a more deserving slugger.
St. Louis second baseman Nolan Gorman was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after inconsistent production at the plate forced the demotion. In a corresponding move, infielder José Fermín was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.
Gorman has batted .203 with 34 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .671 OPS in 107 games played for St. Louis this season.
The 24-year-old's splits across every month have been a series of ups and downs. There were times this year when Gorman was one of the hottest hitters for St. Louis but sadly, he couldn't maintain the sporadic periods of success.
It was only a matter of time before Gorman was demoted, with the Cardinals fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. In August, the left-handed hitter has batted .212 with two extra-base hits including zero home runs, zero RBIs and an embarrassing .508 OPS in 10 games played for St. Louis.
Fermin was likely picked to replace Gorman's roster spot over other deserving prospects because of his big-league experience. Although he struggled at the next level, the 25-year-old has played well in the minors this season -- logging a .311/.424/.500 slash line with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 61 games played for Triple-A Memphis this season.
This move should also open the door for Tommy Pham to get some more playing time. Hopefully, having two right-handed hitters at second base will help the Cardinals lineup improve against left-handed pitchers.
