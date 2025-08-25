Cardinals Fans Shouldn't Expect Marquee Pitching Additions, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention. After a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, they return home 64-67, 5 1/2 games back of the third National League Wild Card spot and 17 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. At the trade deadline, they sold off pitchers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz, signaling that they were finally committing to a rebuild.
How the Cardinals will navigate their rebuild remains to be seen. They may choose not to blow up their roster, but still look for ways to prioritize the future over the present. Either way, they are going to need some starting pitching help in some way. It could come in free agency or via trade. A lot of injuries took place at the minor league level.
However, Katie Woo of The Athletic recently appeared on the podcast "Cardinal Territory" and cautioned fans not to get their hopes up about a major addition this coming offseason.
Cardinals Insider Cautions Against Marquee Pitching Move
"If the Cardinals go and pursue a starting pitcher via trade, via free agency, they're going to have to, especially if they trade Sonny Gray, pump the brakes, Cardinals fans. Don't expect it to be a marquee signing." Woo warned.
"Expect a lot of bulk moves. Dare I say, expect some John Mozeliak signings esque. I know he won't be doing the signing. That will be Chaim Bloom obviously, but what the Cardinals will be looking for is depth, not a blockbuster arm, so that's my precursor to whatever pitching problems we have right now will probably look like nothing compared to next year."
It appears as though the Cardinals won't do anything fancy this offseason. Fans might not like it too much, but it's important to remember that the Cardinals are rebuilding, not trying to put together the best possible roster for 2026.
The focus needs to be, and will be on the future rather than the present, and they won't be going crazy when pursuing free agents this offseason. That doesn't mean moves won't happen, but it does mean that the Cardinals won't necessarily be focusing on the best quality of free agents and will instead look for other ways to bolster their roster.
It will be interesting to see what they decide to do as the offseason unfolds.
