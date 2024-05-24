Cardinals Fireballer Linked To Orioles, Yankees, Dodgers In Potential Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had the most promising start to the season and teams are looking to see who they can poach from their roster before this year's trade deadline.
Although it might be too early to tell whether the Cardinals will be sellers this summer, it won't stop insiders from predicting who St. Louis might get rid of.
One name at the top of the list if St. Louis sells at the deadline has just been linked to a trio of top-contending organizations.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley has been one of the most dominant closers in baseball this season, and the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers could all be looking to trade for him this summer, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Helsley has posted a 2-2 record with a 1.23 ERA, 24-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a .192 batting average against, and a stellar 0.86 WHIP in 22 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
It's safe to say that Helsley's been lights out this year and teams have already reached out to the Cardinals to inquire about a trade for him.
If the Cardinals are serious about dealing Helsley away, they will likely look to get a haul of top prospects in return. Losing such a dominant hurler in his prime will undoubtedly have to yield a significant enough profit for St. Louis, and the Orioles, Yankees and Dodgers have the talent to give them that.
There's still plenty of baseball left to play before the Cardinals make up their mind about what they're going to do with Helsley. The only thing that is certain is that the hard-throwing closer will be a highly-coveted asset this summer.
