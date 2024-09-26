Cardinals Flamethrower One Outing Away From Breaking Incredible Franchise Record
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to address this winter as the club looks to rebound from missing the playoffs for a second straight year but at least the bullpen should stay intact.
In a season full of inconsistent performances from key players, the Cardinals' relief core remained a reliable constant for the club -- ranking No. 7 in the league with a 3.62 ERA.
The bullpen's success this year couldn't have been possible without its leader, who has the chance to set a remarkable franchise record before the season ends.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley logged his No. 48 save of the season Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies in a 5-2 victory, tying the franchise record for most single-season saves since RHP Trevor Rosenthal's 2015 performance.
Helsley has logged a 7-4 record with a 2.07 ERA, 77-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .209 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 65 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 30-year-old has been one of the most dominant relievers in the league, winning National League Reliever of the Month twice and being considered for NL Reliever of the Year.
The flamethrower was undefeated at home in 2024 and the Cardinals are looking forward to having him back in the bullpen next season. Helsley is under team control for one more year and will become a free agent for the first time in his career in 2026 -- if St. Louis doesn't extend his contract.
Considering the Cardinals have played in close games all year, there's a solid chance Helsley will get his chance to break Rosenthal's record -- four games left to play -- and establish himself as the franchise's single-season saves leader.
More MLB: Cardinals' Oli Marmol's Job Reportedly Could Be At Stake If New Leadership Takes Over