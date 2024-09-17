Cardinals Flamethrower Listed As Top Candidate To Be Nominated For Prestigious Award
The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has been the club's most reliable asset in a season full of disappointment and inconsistencies from key players.
The three-headed monster of Andrew Kittredge, JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez was a force to be reckoned with all year and fortunately, it looks like all three relievers will return in 2025.
Next year's bullpen should hopefully be just as dominant, with the Cardinals' top hurler set to return after coming off a career year -- one that could earn him some new hardware.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley was recently listed as a top award candidate to be nominated for National League Reliever of the Year, according to The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt's article from Tuesday.
Helsley has posted a 7-4 record with a 2.19 ERA, 72-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 61 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 30-year-old has recorded 44 saves on the season and only trails Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase by two for the most by any reliever this year.
If Helsley can log five more saves, he will become the Cardinals' all-time single-season saves leader -- surpassing Trevor Rosenthal's 2015 season when he recorded 48 closeouts.
This season has been Helsley's best. He more than doubled his previous record (19) for most saves in a season and has won National League Reliever of the Month on two separate occasions.
Luckily, Helsley is signed through 2025, so the Cardinals don't have to worry about the potential NL Reliever of the Year's contract until after next season.
