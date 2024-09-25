Cardinals' Oli Marmol's Job Reportedly Could Be At Stake If New Leadership Takes Over
The St. Louis Cardinals have underachieved the last two seasons and fans have voiced their demands for new leadership to take over this winter.
Last year's 91-loss season was especially difficult for dedicated St. Louis fans to endure. The hope was that 2024 would at least see the Cardinals back in the playoffs but sadly, that won't happen.
Significant changes could be coming this winter as the 11-time World Series champions look to get back to playing the Cardinal Way. This could mean the end of manager Oli Marmol's reign as skipper.
"That said, if president of baseball operations John Mozeliak steps down a year ahead of schedule -- a possibility -- then Marmol may be imperiled under the next lead decision-maker," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Tuesday when discussing managers who could be fired this upcoming offseason. "If he's not, then he'll still go into the 2025 season on the short-list of hot-seaters."
Marmol has been the Cardinals manager since the incredible 2022 season, when St. Louis legend Albert Pujols joined the 700-home-run club and retired alongside beloved catcher Yadier Molina, who could be the club's next skipper.
Under Marmol's leadership, the Cardinals haven't won a single playoff game and aren't far from recording back-to-back losing seasons. However, St. Louis' remaining schedule isn't too difficult, -- Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants -- so they might be able to finish with a winning record.
Regardless of whether the Cardinals finish with a winning record this season, two consecutive year of missing the playoffs by a long shot will not be tolerated by St. Louis' passionate fan base.
The fans have spoken and it's time for change within the Cardinals organization. With the front office looking to reset, perhaps it should consider appointing a familiar face to lead the team back to the playoffs in 2025.
