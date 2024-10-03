Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Flamethrower Reportedly Worth $81.6 Million; Trade Could Be Inevitable

St. Louis has a tough decision to make regarding the fireballer

Jul 3, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) tosses a football before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) tosses a football before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals lack of emphasis on player development has finally reached its peak and this offseason will be spent rebuilding the once-well-respected franchise.

The Cardinals are about to hit the reset button, which means that a few notable players could be on the trade block this winter as the front office looks to significantly reduce payroll.

Sadly, one of the Cardinals' best pitchers could be on the move this winter if the organization isn't willing to meet the high-leverage hurler's salary projections for 2025.

Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley is projected to receive a six-year, $81.6 million deal this offseason valued at $13.6 million annually, according to Spotrac.

Helsley is entering his final year of arbitration and after finishing as one of the most dominant closers in baseball this season, he's sure to receive a hefty pay raise similar to Spotrac's projection.

The 30-year-old logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.

Despite setting the Cardinals' all-time single-season saves record with 49 closeouts in 2024, trading Helsley could be a smart move for an organization looking to rebuild.

In exchange for Helsley, St. Louis could receive a haul of top prospects to replenish the farm system, which former Boston Red Sox chief officer Chaim Bloom plans to do.

Dealing with Helsley this winter will require plenty of discussion but if St. Louis is serious about investing in its youth, it might be wise to part ways with the fireballer this winter.

