Cardinals' Former Top Prospect Called 'Lost Cause' By MLB Writer
The St. Louis Cardinals have seen quite a breakout from outfielder Victor Scott this season. Scott, at just 24 years old, is slashing .289/.359/.412 with nine extra base hits and 11 stolen bases.
Pair that with his excellent defense and you have one of the better young players in the league.
FanSided's Jacob Mountz agreed with the praise of Scott, but he also had some harsh criticisms of outfielder Jordan Walker. Mountz called Walker a "lost cause" and suggested his time in St. Louis could be coming to an end.
"Walker made his MLB debut that year (2023), hitting .276 with 16 home runs in 420 at-bats. Unfortunately, that was the last we saw of Walker’s star potential," Mountz wrote. "Walker’s sophomore year went poorly, producing a batting average of .201. Now in his third year on the Major League level, Walker is slashing a mere .196/.262/.268/.530 with two home runs in 112 at-bats.
"At this point, Walker is looking like a lost cause. The Cardinals have very little room for Walker or the expectations of what he still might become as they cling tight to a .500 record in a competitive NL Central. It seems like Walker’s time in St. Louis is coming to an end if he can’t turn it around soon."
Walker's career has been far from smooth. He's played in 199 games and taken nearly 700 at-bats, so a lot of people are quick to jump the gun on what kind of player he is.
But let's remember, Walker is still 22 years old. It's far too early to give up on him. Suggesting that he's a lost cause is quite a reach at this point, especially considering most prospects don't make their debut until they're 25 or 26 years old.
