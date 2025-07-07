Cardinals Found Next St. Louis Game-Changer: ‘The Truth’
It’s hard not to think the future for the St. Louis Cardinals.
This isn’t a shot at the current roster by any means. This Cardinals roster is fun to watch and has played competitive baseball day in and day out so far this season. The Cardinals just had a tough series against the Chicago Cubs, but overall, they have been positive this year.
The Cardinals are way better than many expected and they currently have 48-43 record despite some projecting them to finish in last place in the division before the season.
No matter what happens the rest of the year, the club has a bright future and one of the biggest reasons why is No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.
This guy is the real deal. Wetherholt is the No. 19 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, roughly one year after being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Wetherholt has shined this season and is slashing .300/.425/.466 with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 14 doubles in 62 games played.
Former Cardinals No. 1 prospect Jordan Walker knows a thing or two about the spotlight and recently was asked about Wetherholt and gave him a ringing endorsement in a video shared by The Standard's Jayden Pettus.
"Unreal player, man," Walker said. "From the video I've seen and from what I've seen in Spring Training, I mean, he's the truth. Just love what I've seen from him. The confidence. All of the hit tools, everything. I think he's going to be an amazing player in the big leagues."
The Cardinals have a bright future and Wetherholt is going to play a big role in that.
