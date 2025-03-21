Cardinals Get Important Update With Opening Day Approaching
The St. Louis Cardinals will take the field next week for the first bit of real action of the season on Match 27th.
We are six days away from Opening Day and the Cardinals had a slight injury scare a few days ago. Starting shortstop Masyn Winn has been dealing with a sore wrist and missed two Spring Training games because of it. This unsurprisingly led to some chatter about who the backup is behind him as Opening Day now is just days away.
Fans shouldn't worry too much, though. The 23-year-old is set to return to the lineup on Friday, as shared on social media by MLB.com's John Denton.
"(Shortstop) Masyn Winn, who turned 23 years old today, is back in the starting lineup after missing two games earlier in the week because of a sore right wrist," Denton said. "Winn leads off against the #Astros in Jupiter."
With all of the negative chatter that has been around the Cardinals over the last few months, Winn is at least someone fans should be excited about right now and it doesn't seem like there's any chance of him leaving the organization anytime soon.
Winn turned 23 years old on Friday and had a great rookie year. He appeared in 150 games and slashed .267/.314/.416 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 32 doubles while also playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at arguably the most difficult position in baseball.
