Cardinals Gold Glover Could Be 'More Expendable' Than Previously Thought
The St. Louis Cardinals will be buyers at this summer's trade deadline but that doesn't mean well-known names on the roster are safe from being dealt.
With this year's tight and competitive market, the Cardinals might have to trade away a position player or two and be willing to part ways with a decent haul of prospects to land what they need.
Surprisingly, a Cardinals' homegrown talent was recently listed as a potential trade chip that might have a higher chance of being dealt than once thought.
"If the Cardinals have started to view (Michael) Siani as too pivotal to the team’s defense to be a part-time player upon (Tommy) Edman’s return, Edman could be more expendable than he once seemed," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson wrote Tuesday when discussing players who other teams might try to poach from St. Louis' roster at the deadline.
Edman has been on the injured list all season due to a nagging wrist injury he was supposed to be fully healed from by Opening Day.
To make matters worse, Edman sprained his ankle while on his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield -- likely delaying his return date to August.
The Cardinals already have a plethora of position players -- both in the big leagues and minors -- and with Edman being due $9.5 million in the final year of his contract in 2025, it might make sense for St. Louis to deal him away and see what they can get for him in a package deal with some prospects.
It would be tough to see such promising and versatile talent traded away but perhaps this is all part of the Cardinals' growing pains.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Part Ways With Prospect Despite Encouraging Stint