Pair Of Star Cardinals Outfielders Reach Milestones Indicating Return Is Near
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing well and catching up to the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central despite enduring multiple injuries this season.
Fortunately, Cardinals slugger Wilson Contreras made his return from the injured list in Monday night's 4-3 victory versus the Atlanta Braves, where he batted 1-4 with a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning and played catcher the whole game.
Just as St. Louis is beginning to click and look more like genuine playoff contenders, a pair of star players could soon return from their injuries as well -- furthering the club's chances of rising to the top of their division.
"(Cardinals) outfielder Lars Nootbaar (oblique strain) took batting practice in the cage today and reported no ill effects," MLB.com's John Denton reported Monday. "He will repeat that tomorrow, manager Oli Marmol said. Tommy Edman is taking BP on the field today and he will hit off the machine on Tues and Wed. A rehab stint will follow."
St. Louis has been without Nootbaar since the end of May. The Cardinals have scrambled around Michael Siani, Dylan Carlson and Alec Burlson in right and center field to fill his place while he recovers from his injury.
Nootbaar batted .234 with 13 extra-base hits including five home runs, 19 RBIs and a .741 OPS in 39 games before being sidelined. The energy he adds to the club has been missed and having him back in the lineup will be huge.
Edman was projected to be the starting center fielder on Opening Day but hasn't played a single inning in 2024 due to discomfort from offseason wrist surgery. It's great to hear that a rehab assignment is imminent for him as St. Louis prepares to establish themselves as buyers before the July 30 trade deadline.
Having both star players back should help stabilize the outfield but perhaps the Cardinals will reunite with a former Gold Glove winner this summer to further bolster their depth.
