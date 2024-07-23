Cardinals Reportedly Part Ways With Prospect Despite Encouraging Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals have been focused on making trades but their most recent move involved sending someone away instead of reeling them in.
It's always tough to see an encouraging prospect go at the expense of a trade that must happen but when a rising slugger is dealt away for seemingly nothing, it's all the more troubling.
Recent reports indicate that the Cardinals have parted ways with a newly acquired prospect making an impact at the minor league level.
"Third baseman/outfielder Jared Young (Triple-A Memphis) has been transferred to the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization for cash considerations," the club announced Tuesday.
Young batted .285 with 28 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 35 RBIs and a .917 OPS in 74 games played for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs last offseason and has continued to grow as a hitter in St. Louis's farm system but unfortunately, his talents are wanted more elsewhere.
To give up on a player who logged a .310/.417/.577 slash line with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs last year for Triple-A Iowa and was on pace to repeat similar -- if not better -- stats this season is a tough move to make.
Perhaps Young will play the rest of 2024 overseas, dominate and come back next season as an intriguing depth option for St. Louis. He's still young enough to return to the big leagues but for now, his career needs to take a detour.
