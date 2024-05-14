Cardinals Gold Glover ‘Should Be Available’ On Trade Block This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly in the same spot they were this time last season and are positioning themselves to be sellers again at the trade deadline.
However, this year the Cardinals' lineup is to blame for the team's last-place standing in the National League Central with a lackluster 17-24 record. Nearly every hitter is struggling at the plate and if things don't turn around soon, we could see some big names dealt this summer.
Of all the sluggers struggling to hit for St. Louis this season, there's a four-time Gold Glove winner who's being looked at as a likely candidate to be traded at the deadline.
"St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is also destined for free agency, and the Cards would likely be a seller if the trade deadline were today," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Tuesday. "Whether anyone will even want the 2022 NL Most Valuable Player remains to be seen, as he is having a disastrous season and would be owed around $9 million in prorated funds if he gets dealt at the deadline. He should be available, though."
Goldschmidt is batting .199 with six extra-base hits including three home runs, 14 RBIs and a .562 OPS in 151 at-bats throughout 39 games played this season.
It's safe to say that Goldschmidt is having the worst season of his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career. With the seven-time All-Star becoming a free agent at the end of this season, it would make sense for St. Louis to try and get what they can for him before it's too late.
The 36-year-old isn't getting any younger and if the Cardinals can't get the bats going soon, Goldschmidt might just be part of a star-studded fire sale as the club looks to rebuild.
Luckily, St. Louis still has time to turn things around but if they find themselves in the same spot as they did last July, there's a good chance Goldy won't finish 2024 with the Cardinals.
