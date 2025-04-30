Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Got One Major Decision Right In Spring Training

The Cardinals did the right thing...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals absolutely made the right decision. 

Throughout Spring Training, the Cardinals had a battle in center field. After a few weeks, it was clear that Victor Scott II should've been the winner. 

While this is the case, there was a lot of speculation about what the team would do. St. Louis ended up making the right call and put Scott on the active roster. Since then, he has been pretty much everything the team could’ve asked for. So far this season he is slashing .258/.323/.371 with one homer, 10 RBIs, nine stolen bases, five doubles, one triple, and 13 runs scored in 26 games.

On top of his offensive performance, he has also played some pretty solid defense in center field.

It must not have been easy for the front office to make the call. But, the Cardinals made the right one. The 2025 season was supposed to be one of transition with Chaim Bloom taking over as the team’s president of baseball operations next offseason. At this point, it's hard to predict who will be a part of the core moving forward.

Scott is someone who absolutely is making his case to be with the team for a very long time. It’s only been a small sample size, but this is someone worth rooting for and someone who could be here and part of the next generation of Cardinals. He's just 24 years old and does a little bit of everything.

More MLB: Cardinals Star's Scorching Start Should Open Door For Big Deal

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News