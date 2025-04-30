Cardinals Got One Major Decision Right In Spring Training
The St. Louis Cardinals absolutely made the right decision.
Throughout Spring Training, the Cardinals had a battle in center field. After a few weeks, it was clear that Victor Scott II should've been the winner.
While this is the case, there was a lot of speculation about what the team would do. St. Louis ended up making the right call and put Scott on the active roster. Since then, he has been pretty much everything the team could’ve asked for. So far this season he is slashing .258/.323/.371 with one homer, 10 RBIs, nine stolen bases, five doubles, one triple, and 13 runs scored in 26 games.
On top of his offensive performance, he has also played some pretty solid defense in center field.
It must not have been easy for the front office to make the call. But, the Cardinals made the right one. The 2025 season was supposed to be one of transition with Chaim Bloom taking over as the team’s president of baseball operations next offseason. At this point, it's hard to predict who will be a part of the core moving forward.
Scott is someone who absolutely is making his case to be with the team for a very long time. It’s only been a small sample size, but this is someone worth rooting for and someone who could be here and part of the next generation of Cardinals. He's just 24 years old and does a little bit of everything.
