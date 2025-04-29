Cardinals Star's Scorching Start Should Open Door For Big Deal
Before the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off, there was a lot of chatter about how the season was going to be a "reset" for the St. Louis Cardinals.
It is John Mozeliak's final year as the team's president of baseball operations. The Cardinals will pass the baton to Chaim Bloom this upcoming offseason and he will be tasked with getting the franchise back to World Series contention.
The Cardinals actually didn't make many moves this past offseason to change the roster. While this is the case, that "reset" surely will come with Bloom taking over. It's going to be interesting to see which current players he views in the team's long-term plans.
One guy who surely is making a case for himself right now is fan-favorite utility man Brendan Donovan. The 28-year-old plays fantastic defense wherever the Cardinals place him. He even has a Gold Glove Award under his belt. His bat has caught up to his defensive wizardry and so far this season he is slashing .349/.391/.519 with three homers, 16 RBIs, three stolen bases, and a league-best 37 base hits in 27 games played. He already has 1.3 wins above replacement.
This past offseason, there was chatter about a potential long-term deal between the two sides. Nothing actually came to fruition, though. He's not scheduled to be a free agent until 2028 but he's already looking like a guy who can help this team into the future.
More MLB: Cardinals' Superstar 'Blocking Out' Endless Wild Speculation