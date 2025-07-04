Cardinals Have 2 Trade Deadline Prizes Not Named Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals currently look like a team that should add more firepower to the organization ahead of the July 31st trade deadline, but if things change, there are pieces here that could be of interest to other contenders.
MLB.com's Brian Murphy specifically mentioned closer Ryan Helsley and fellow reliever Phil Maton as "popular" trade chips.
"But before that happens, the Cardinals might be forced to attack 2025," Murphy said. "They entered Wednesday at 47-41, one percentage point behind the Padres for the third NL Wild Card spot and just five games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. They could play for October by finding a way to augment a starting rotation that has room for improvement behind 35-year-old ace Sonny Gray and left-hander Matthew Liberatore, who is in the middle of a breakout season. But given that decreased payroll, just how much will they buy?
"If the weeks ahead don't go in the Cards' favor, they could revisit the possibility of an Arenado trade, something that would no doubt grab headlines across MLB. The 34-year-old has about $40 million left on his contract, which runs through 2027. The Cardinals also have two late-inning relievers -- closer Ryan Helsley and setup man Phil Maton -- who will be free agents at season's end and popular trade chips."
Helsley has been no stranger to trade buzz. He's going to be a free agent at the end of the season and has a 3.41 ERA in 29 appearances.
Maton has been nails for St. Louis this season. He has a 1.91 ERA in 34 appearances. Both have been strengths for the Cardinals. If the club were to trade either, it would be a clear sign that they aren't planning to compete this year.
