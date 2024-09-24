Cardinals Have Opportunity For Monumental Reunion In Wild Offseason Spending Spree
The St. Louis Cardinals are just days away from entering the offseason and will have a head start on plotting their plans while playoff contenders battle it out for the World Series trophy.
That said, the Cardinals have the advantage of time. With plenty of big-market teams looking to cash in on this winter's free-agent market, St. Louis must be prepared to spend.
In what would be an unprecedented offseason, the Cardinals have an unusual chance to re-sign a haul of former St. Louis players who will become free agents this winter.
Former Cardinals outfielders Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader, Marcell Ozuna, infielders Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong and right-handed pitchers Giovanny Gallegos, Michael Wacha and Jack Flaherty could be available for a reunion this winter, with all mostly having expiring contracts.
Wong is already a free agent and Ozuna has a 2025 club option with the Atlanta Braves, which hasn't been picked up. Every other former Cardinals player mentioned above will become a free agent this offseason, opening the door for St. Louis to re-sign several familiar faces.
The odds of the Cardinals re-signing all impending free agents is slim-to-none but it's still interesting that all former St. Louis players will be available at the same time.
A few players on the list, such as Flaherty, Wacha, and O'Neill, could make sense for a reunion this winter. All other names mentioned either man a position already occupied on the Cardinals roster or their performance this season was so unimpressive that re-signing them wouldn't make sense.
More MLB: Cardinals Legend's Shocking Move Could Enable Exciting Oli Marmol Replacement