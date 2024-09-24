Cardinals Legend's Shocking Move Could Enable Exciting Oli Marmol Replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most dedicated fanbases in baseball but their mediocrity over the last two seasons has ruffled some feathers.
Since Cardinals manager Oli Marmol supplanted San Diego Padres Manager of the Year candidate Mike Schildt as St. Louis' newest skipper after the 2021 season, the 11-time World Series champions haven't won a single playoff game.
With a fanbase such as the Cardinals', expectations are high and back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs won't cut it. Many have called for Marmol's firing and a St. Louis legend's latest move could open the door for him to be the next man to lead the franchise back to winning.
"The franchise (the Vaqueros de Bayamón) with the most championships in the history of Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) with 16 titles, and whose manager is former Major League Baseball star Yadier Molina, could have a new owner for the 2025 season in urban music producer Eric Duars," El Nuevo Dia's Jorge Figueroa Loza reported on Sept. 10.
Molina has owned the Vaqueros, a professional basketball team from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, since 2020. The former Cardinals catcher had to take some time off during his final season in 2022 to tend to ownership duties.
"The negotiations between Molina and Duars were confirmed to El Nuevo Día by people close to the league's board of representatives. Primera Hora first released the information about the possibility of the agreement."
If Molina sells his basketball team, that will open the door for him to finally take that next step and become a Major League Baseball manager. What better way to start his career as a skipper than to do it with the team he spent his whole 19-year career with, the Cardinals?
