Cardinals Have Unexpected Connection To Pope Leo XIV

What a wild day across the world...

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It was a pretty big day across the world on Thursday.

There was a pretty big announcement as former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was selected as the newest Pope. He took on the name Pope Leo XIV. He will succeed Pope Francis who recently passed away at the age of 88 years old.

Throughout the day, there were plenty of interesting tidbits that came out about him, including the fact that he's from Chicago, IL. Once it was public knowledge that he was from the United States, social media almost immeidately went ablaze as people wondered which teams who rooted. Initially, it was shared that he was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, but his brother refuted that and said he's actually a fan of the Chicago White Sox. His brother, John Prevost, also shared that their father was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"He was never ever a Cubs fan, I'm not sure where that came from," Prevost shared. "Our mother was a Cubs fan. I don't know, maybe that clued in there. Our dad was a Cardinals fan. So, I don't know where that all came from. All of the aunts, our mom's family, was from North Side, so that's why they were Cubs fans."

So, how about that? There's a new Pope and his father was a fan of the Cardinals. I bet that wasn't a fun fact that you were expecting to find out today.

