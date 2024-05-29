Cardinals High-Leverage Hurler Reportedly Facing Season-Ending Surgery
The St. Louis Cardinals have been playing like a different team recently, and it's essential that the team stays healthy if it hopes to continue to succeed.
Hopefully, the Cardinals will see the returns of Tommy Edman and Willson Contreras soon as they look to make a comeback from the injured list. Their presence will surely bolster St. Louis' lineup and defense as well.
Unfortunately, there's one player on the IL who might not make a return this season after a devastating report indicates he might need surgery.
"(Cardinals) right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton is headed for further testing on his forearm," MLB.com's John Denton reported Wednesday. "UCL replacement or repair surgery could be coming for the free-agent signee expected to be an integral piece of the St. Louis bullpen. Middleton has yet to pitch in the 2024 season because of persistent pain."
It looked like Middleton was eyeing a team debut soon until he incurred a setback, which led to the recent injury update involving the potential of surgery.
Middleton signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this past winter but he suffered a right forearm flexor strain during spring training that he hasn't been able to recover from.
The 30-year-old was signed -- along with right-hander Andrew Kittredge -- to help bolster the Cardinals' bullpen. If surgery takes place, it's likely that we won't see Middleton pitch a single inning in a Cardinals uniform this season.
The Cardinals have a $6 million club option for next season with a $1 million buyout. It will be interesting to see what his timeline would look like should he have elbow surgery and whether St. Louis will take the gamble on him next season.
More MLB: Cardinals Fan Favorite Confident In Club’s Ability To Win NL Central