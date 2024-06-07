Cardinals Hurler Nearing Return From Injury; Looks Strong In First Rehab Outing
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to stay healthy if they hope to climb to the top of the National League Central and take down the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
Seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt is confident that the Cardinals can win the division but recent injuries have made it difficult for St. Louis to compete.
Fortunately, an essential hurler to the Cardinals rotation is on his way back to the big leagues after sustaining an injury earlier in the season.
Left-handed pitcher Steven Matz made his first appearance in his rehab assignment Thursday night after being sidelined from a lower back strain he incurred at the beginning of May.
Matz did not allow a hit while recording a pair of strikeouts and a walk in two innings of work for Triple-A Memphis.
Since Matz's injury, the Cardinals have had to scramble to fill his spot in the rotation -- converting relievers Matthew Liberatore and Andre Pallante to starters.
The 33-year-old was struggling before being placed on the injured list -- posting a 1-2 record with a 6.18 ERA, 17-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .327 batting average against and a 1.73 WHIP in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
Hopefully, Matz's time away from the mound has allowed him to reset his mechanics and ultimately heal from his injury to return to being a reliable starter for the Cardinals rotation.
For now, it looks like Pallante will continue to be the No. 5 starting pitcher for St. Louis until Matz is ready to pitch at Busch Stadium.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Ace Struggling With New Team; Is Reunion Worth Pursuing?