Cardinals Hurler On Brink Of Return From IL Amid Uninspiring Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff has performed much better than a year ago despite having to endure several injuries from key players of their arsenal.
Moving along without Steven Matz and Drew Rom has created a hole in the No. 5 spot of the rotation and losing offseason acquisition Kenyan Middleton to season-ending flexor repair surgery was a major blow to St. Louis' bullpen plans.
The latest injury update from the Cardinals' pitching staff has a hurler on the verge of returning following a stint on the injured list stretching back to early May.
"Reliever Giovanny Gallegos remains with the club here in Miami," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy reported Wednesday. "He's not active today, but could rejoin the bullpen as soon as tomorrow."
Gallegos was placed on the 15-day IL due to a right shoulder impingement following an uncharacteristically poor start to his 2024 campaign.
The 32-year-old posted a 2-1 record with a 12.00 ERA, 13-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .341 batting average against and a 2.33 WHIP in nine innings pitched throughout 13 games played for the Cardinals before being sidelined.
The right-handed pitcher has been pitching in the minors between Triple-A Memphis and Double-A Springfield for his rehab assignment but he's also struggled there.
The Mexican-born reliever has given up eight earned runs with five strikeouts, four walks and a .333 batting average against in 6 1/3 innings pitched in the Cardinals' farm system this season.
It's tough to feel excited about Gallegos returning to the bullpen when he's posted such disappointing numbers this season -- even in the minors. Hopefully, he will figure it out when he returns to St. Louis but it doesn't look like he's on the trajectory to do that anytime soon.
