Cardinals Hurler On Brink Of Return From IL Amid Uninspiring Start To Season

A St. Louis reliever is making his return to the bullpen soon

Nate Hagerty

Jul 27, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff has performed much better than a year ago despite having to endure several injuries from key players of their arsenal.

Moving along without Steven Matz and Drew Rom has created a hole in the No. 5 spot of the rotation and losing offseason acquisition Kenyan Middleton to season-ending flexor repair surgery was a major blow to St. Louis' bullpen plans.

The latest injury update from the Cardinals' pitching staff has a hurler on the verge of returning following a stint on the injured list stretching back to early May.

"Reliever Giovanny Gallegos remains with the club here in Miami," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy reported Wednesday. "He's not active today, but could rejoin the bullpen as soon as tomorrow."

Gallegos was placed on the 15-day IL due to a right shoulder impingement following an uncharacteristically poor start to his 2024 campaign.

The 32-year-old posted a 2-1 record with a 12.00 ERA, 13-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .341 batting average against and a 2.33 WHIP in nine innings pitched throughout 13 games played for the Cardinals before being sidelined.

The right-handed pitcher has been pitching in the minors between Triple-A Memphis and Double-A Springfield for his rehab assignment but he's also struggled there.

The Mexican-born reliever has given up eight earned runs with five strikeouts, four walks and a .333 batting average against in 6 1/3 innings pitched in the Cardinals' farm system this season.

It's tough to feel excited about Gallegos returning to the bullpen when he's posted such disappointing numbers this season -- even in the minors. Hopefully, he will figure it out when he returns to St. Louis but it doesn't look like he's on the trajectory to do that anytime soon.

Nate Hagerty

