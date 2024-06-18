Rays Predicted To Sell; Cardinals Could Poach Hurler To Bolster Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals' biggest need heading into this summer's trade deadline will be starting pitching as the club could use another reliable arm.
The newest additions of Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson have held their own this season but if St. Louis truly hopes to contend, they will need at least one more high-quality starter.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently wrote an article predicting who he thinks will buy or sell at the trade deadline and the Tampa Bay Rays were listed as sellers. If his prediction comes to fruition, St. Louis might find what they're looking for with the American League East club.
Rays right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin is being looked at as a potential trade option for teams looking to bolster their rotation this summer if Tampa Bay continues to spiral downward and sells.
Eflin has posted a 3-4 record with a 4.12 ERA, an elite 57-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .271 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP in 74 1/3 innings pitched for the Rays in 2024.
The 30-year-old has one year remaining on the three-year, $40 million contract he signed with Tampa Bay in December 2022. Eflin will earn $18 million next season before he becomes a free agent in 2026.
Although Eflin's contract for 2025 is overpriced, the Cardinals could perhaps work out a deal with the Rays in which Tampa Bay will eat a portion of his contract in exchange for a decent haul of prospects from St. Louis.
The veteran hurler has logged a 55-57 record with a 4.27 ERA, 795-to-189 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .262 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP throughout nine seasons pitched.
Trading for Eflin will provide the Cardinals with a veteran hurler who has playoff experience and doesn't make careless mistakes. He would be a solid addition to a veteran-laden St. Louis rotation that could be geared to compete this October.
More MLB: Cardinals Should Consider Trade For Nationals Flamethrower To Bolster Bullpen