Cardinals Hurler Reaches Milestone On Road To Recovery Indicating Return Is Near
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation has performed well enough this season for the club to be in playoff contention this close to Oct. but it's a bit banged up at the moment.
Cardinals left-handed pitcher Steven Matz has been sidelined since May due to a nagging lower back strain that has been slow to heel. He's currently playing for Triple-A Memphis in his rehab assignment and should hopefully be back soon.
Another St. Louis starting pitcher could also be making his return to the rotation after his latest injury update, which indicates an imminent return.
"Right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn (right knee irritation) threw approximately 75 pitches of live batting practice today to simulate five innings," MLB.com's John Denton reported Monday. "He said he will make a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday or Saturday."
Lynn has been sidelined since his last performance on July 30 against the Texas Rangers, when he gave up one earned run on three hits, three strikeouts, and one walk in five innings pitched for St. Louis.
The 37-year-old has posted a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Having the veteran RHP back in the rotation will be crucial for St. Louis down this season's final stretch. The Cardinals need all the help they can get from their pitching arsenal as they look to pull off the impossible and overcome an intimidating remaining schedule to make the playoffs.
