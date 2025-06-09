Cardinals Insider Addresses Michael McGreevy's Role In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have done a lot of winning this season to this point, but there has been one topic that fans haven't necessarily agreed on.
If you scroll through social media, you likely have seen a lot of people clamoring for Michael McGreevy to have a full-time spot in the Cardinals' rotation. He has made two starts with the team this season -- including on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McGreevy went 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball against the New York Mets on May 4th and allowed four earned runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
McGreevy has been tearing it up in the minors this season with a 2.78 ERA in 11 starts. The Cardinals are winning but it seems like their surplus of capable starting pitchers likely will continue to prevent a significant role for McGreevy for the time being.
The Athletic's Katie Woo addressed his role with the team and said the most logical option right now is more spot-starts rather than a consistent role with the big league club.
"The most logical solution would be to continue spot-starting McGreevy when the schedule allows," Woo said. "Because of the off day next Monday, the Cardinals won’t need a spot starter next week. But they will need one to break up a block of 16 consecutive games after that, which makes that the most likely time for McGreevy to make his next start.
"In a season designated to find out what the organization has in its young players, the Cardinals know McGreevy doesn’t have much left to prove in the minor leagues. They also know the disastrous state they would be in if one of their five regular starting pitchers gets injured. That’s why the club kept McGreevy as a depth piece in Memphis, though in an ideal world, it’d have him with the big-league club."
His time will come, but it doesn't seem like he will be getting the ball consistently in the near future in St. Louis.
