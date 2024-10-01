Cardinals Insider Claims 'Anything Is Possible' Regarding Winter Blockbuster Trades
The St. Louis Cardinals spent last offseason retooling the pitching staff but this winter will bring significant changes beyond replenishing the rotation and bullpen.
The Cardinals are entering a new era and former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is the catalyst behind the movement.
Next year's team could look significantly different and The Athletic's Katie Woo is optimistic about what could happen to the Cardinals' roster this offseason.
"Anything is possible for the Cardinals right now and I think again, we'll have more answers but if you are a player in St. Louis and you're making a lot of money, I do expect you to be somewhat on the trade block this winter," Woo stated Wednesday on Foul Territory when discussing the franchise's recent shift in focus to player development and how that could impact the big-league roster.
Notable players such as ace Sonny Gray, six-time Platinum Glove defender Nolan Arenado, three-time All-Star Willson Contreras and Cardinals single-season saves leader Ryan Helsley have been mentioned as possible trade candidates as the organization looks to reduce payroll and reset the franchise.
It's still too early to tell who has the likeliest chance of being traded from the Cardinals this winter. Gray and Arenado may want to stay with St. Louis but that's doubtful, considering their age and desire to win a World Series before retirement.
A significant fire sale could be on the way for the Cardinals this winter and no star player on their roster will be safe from having their name thrown around in trade discussions.
