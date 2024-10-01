Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Insider Claims 'Anything Is Possible' Regarding Winter Blockbuster Trades

St. Louis could part ways with some notable names this offseason

Nate Hagerty

Aug 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals spent last offseason retooling the pitching staff but this winter will bring significant changes beyond replenishing the rotation and bullpen.

The Cardinals are entering a new era and former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is the catalyst behind the movement.

Next year's team could look significantly different and The Athletic's Katie Woo is optimistic about what could happen to the Cardinals' roster this offseason.

"Anything is possible for the Cardinals right now and I think again, we'll have more answers but if you are a player in St. Louis and you're making a lot of money, I do expect you to be somewhat on the trade block this winter," Woo stated Wednesday on Foul Territory when discussing the franchise's recent shift in focus to player development and how that could impact the big-league roster.

Notable players such as ace Sonny Gray, six-time Platinum Glove defender Nolan Arenado, three-time All-Star Willson Contreras and Cardinals single-season saves leader Ryan Helsley have been mentioned as possible trade candidates as the organization looks to reduce payroll and reset the franchise.

It's still too early to tell who has the likeliest chance of being traded from the Cardinals this winter. Gray and Arenado may want to stay with St. Louis but that's doubtful, considering their age and desire to win a World Series before retirement.

A significant fire sale could be on the way for the Cardinals this winter and no star player on their roster will be safe from having their name thrown around in trade discussions.

More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Wins Pitching Prospect Of The Year After Dominant Start To Career

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News