Cardinals Insider Hints St. Louis Won't Trade Superstar In Blockbuster Deal
There will be plenty of rumors about the St. Louis Cardinals before the trade deadline comes and passes on July 30th.
It quickly is approaching and the Cardinals will have some tough decisions to make. The Cardinals' recent performance has made things easier, though. It was unclear what the team would do with some speculating that St. Louis would be sellers.
The Cardinals have turned things around enough that it certainly seems like they will be buyers. The future of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt very much was in question early on this season but it doesn't seem to be the case any longer and The Athletic's Katie Woo predicted that there won't be a trade involving him this summer.
"I can't see any possible scenario in which the Cardinals trade Goldschmidt -- and that's without factoring in his full no-trade clause," Woo said. "They do have a decision to make, but that won't take place until the offseason. Goldschmidt's season has been far from ideal (and he'd be the first to acknowledge that) but his impact in the clubhouse and organization is immeasurable. The Cardinals plan on contending in the second half. They won't part with either Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado."
At this point, this isn't surprising but still is great to hear. Some made it sound like a trade involving Goldschmidt was a foregone conclusion but he has started to turn things around and the team overall is playing much better.
It sounds like he will be with the club at least down the stretch as the Cardinals look to get back to the postseason.
