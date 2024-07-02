White Sox Superstar Slugger Surprisingly Fits With Cardinals In Stunner
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, speculation is about to pick up in a major way.
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will be mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors as it seems like a real possibility that the club could make their way back to the playoffs this year. St. Louis has been one of the best teams in the National League over the last month and the Cardinals likely will be buyers at the deadline.
ESPN's David Schoenfield attempted to put together a list of one player each team should acquire or trade away this summer and linked St. Louis to Chicago White Sox superstar Luis Robert Jr.
"Phillies/Cardinals: Trade for Luis Robert Jr.," Schoenfield said. "Similar to the (Philadelphia Phillies), St. Louis could also use help in center field. That position has long been a revolving door of sorts for the Cardinals: The last player to start 110 games there was Jon Jay way back in 2013. They were going to play Tommy Edman out there, but he has been out all season after wrist surgery. Lars Nootbaar got injured. Victor Scott was rushed to the majors and didn't hit. Michael Siani has been excellent defensively but hasn't hit much either.
"The Cardinals are in a Wild Card position despite a lackluster offense and minus-40 run differential, but Robert would help the offense and give them stability in center field for the future. Right-hander Tink Hence was the only Cardinals prospect on the top 50 list, but they have an interesting farm system and young players like Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera who could be included in a deal (for Robert)."
Robert is viewed by many to be the top offensive player available on the trade market and he certainly could add some pop to the Cardinals' offense for years to come. Keep an eye on him.
