Cardinals Insider Reveals Nolan Arenado's Preferred Landing Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason but haven't been able to get a deal done yet.
St. Louis recently was very close to a deal with the Houston Astros, but Arenado used his no-trade clause to shut the deal down. The Cardinals want to offload his contract and get younger and at this point it would be a pretty big shock if he was with the team in 2025, although crazier things have happened.
If Arenado is going to get traded, where will he go, though? MLB.com's John Denton joined "BK and Ferrario" on 101ESPN to discuss Arenado and said he wants to wait rather than make a quick decision and revealed that the Los Angeles Dodgers are his "first choice."
"He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year," Denton said. "He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers. That’s his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go.”
Los Angeles has been tied to Arenado in the past and it's not too shocking that the Dodgers are his top choice. The Dodgers are the best team in baseball and Arenado is from the area. If Arenado wants a shot at winning a ring before he hangs up his cleats, the Dodgers would be the best opportunity for sure.
