Yankees Linked To Ex-Cardinals $130 Million 4-Time Gold Glove Winner
Former St. Louis Cardinals superstar Paul Goldschmidt certainly is going to find a new home before the offseason comes to an end.
After spending the last six years in St. Louis, he's a free agent and it doesn't seem like there is room for him back with the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is expected to take over first base duties leaving Goldschmidt likely without a possible spot.
He will end up being alright in free agency, though. Things have moved slowly, but he will find a new home. One team that he was suggested as a possible option for is the New York Yankees but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The Yankees appear increasingly likely to go with a more inexpensive option at first base than Alonso or Walker, according to sources briefed on their pursuits," Rosenthal said. "The free-agent alternatives include Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, Justin Turner, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Bell.
"The Yankees also could trade for the Cleveland Guardians’Josh Naylor ($12 million in final year of club control); Texas Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe ($10.7 million with one year of arbitration remaining); or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz ($10 million with a $12 million club option for 2026)."
Goldschmidt was everything the Cardinals could've hoped for over the last six seasons. He signed a five-year, $130 million deal and lived up to it. The 2022 National League Most Valuable Player hit 153 home runs over the last six years with the Cardinals to go along with 477 RBIs and a .278/.360/.483 slash line.
