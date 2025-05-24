Cardinals Insider Shares High Praise For Talented Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have a very talented young core on their hands, built around big league stars like Iván Herrera and Masyn Winn.
These stars have the potential to turn the Cardinals' entire organization around in the next year or two. That doesn't even mention the talent coming up through the minor leagues.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently shared some seriously high praise for the Cardinals' 2024 first round pick, JJ Wetherholt, while tabbing the 22-year-old as the Cardinals' fifth most valuable young player.
"While Wetherholt is unlikely to be a big-time power hitter ever in his career, he is someone who could end up hitting around .300, posting an extremely high on-base percentage, finishing near the top of MLB in doubles, and hitting 20 or so home runs in some of his best years," Jacobs wrote. "He's about as pure of a hitter as it gets as a prospect, and the Cardinals have to love what they are seeing from the 22-year-old.
"Wetherholt is still a prospect, though, and one without a ton of sample size yet. He is recognized by most outlets as a top 30 prospect in the game already, but I think this is the cap of where he should be on the most valuable young Cardinals list because we have not seen him at the big league level yet."
Wetherholt is the Cardinals' top ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, for a good reason.
He's a very talented hitter and many draft experts were shocked to see him fall to the Cardinals at pick No. 7.
Though he's likely never going to be a slugger, his bat to ball skills and incredible all-around game make him one of the best prospects in the game. The Cardinals have a potential star on their hands and he could burst into the big leagues as early as this fall.
More MLB: MLB Writer Bashes Cardinals Star, Suggests Blockbuster Trade