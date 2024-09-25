Cardinals Surprisingly Linked To Mets $242 Million Superstar
Will the New York Mets end up losing one of their most beloved players?
New York has a tough decision to make, with first baseman Pete Alonso set to hit free agency right when the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end. Alonso has developed into one of the best sluggers in all of baseball and could go a long way in helping any team that has an offense problem.
Any team would be lucky to have the slugger, including the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis has a decision to make of its own involving Paul Goldschmidt. He also will be a free agent, and at this point, it's uncertain if he will be back in town.
Because of this, FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested that the Cardinals should go after Alonso this winter.
"Paul Goldschmidt, the player tied for the team lead with 21 home runs, is set to hit free agency," Rotman said. "Based on how his season has gone, it'd be foolish to bring him back, especially if he wants to be an everyday player. Nolan Gorman, the player with the third-most home runs on the team, is currently in the minors thanks to his struggles.
"Who the power bat is that they acquire is up to them. Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, two of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the game, are set to hit free agency. They're both younger and considerably better than Goldschmidt at this stage of his career. They'd cost more in terms of years and dollars, but serious teams pursue upgrades of that magnitude, especially when power is needed."
Alonso could be a perfect fit for the Cardinals, although he would be more expensive than Goldschmidt. He is projected to receive a contract worth $242 million over seven years. Should the Cardinals oblige and hand it to him?
