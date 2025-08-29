Cardinals Insider Urges Fans To Temper Expectations For Chaim Bloom
The St. Louis Cardinals are out of postseason contention and are instead looking towards the future. A much needed rebuild is finally underway for the Cardinals, and they will be prioritizing development over winning for the next few years. It might be a bit painful for fans that are used to nothing but winning, but a rebuild is necessary in order to get St. Louis back to where they need to be in the future.
Things are going to be changing in the offseason, as John Mozeliak steps away from his position as president of baseball operations and gives way to Chaim Bloom. Bloom will lead this rebuild, and many fans have expressed optimism and excitement about having a new voice in charge of the baseball operations department.
However, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called on fans to not jump the gun and be overwhelmed with excitement. In fact, he stated that fans shouldn't expect instant gratification.
Cardinals Fans Urged To Temper Expectations For Chaim Bloom
"In the minds of many, Bloom’s takeover represents a new beginning as well as a shift in direction and a fresh approach. With that comes a cascade of optimism and anticipation. But expectations must also be tempered," Worthy wrote.
"Somehow, Bloom is already viewed as a savior. We’ve already rested at his feet all the responsibility for reigniting a fan base, bringing people and enthusiasm back to the ballpark, rejuvenating a proud baseball city and returning a franchise to the national baseball discourse for something other than lagging attendance."
While Bloom's takeover will help the Cardinals in the future, it's important to remember that this team is not expected to contend in 2026. That isn't in their plans at the moment. Things may not get much better next year, if at all.
The time has come for the team to move on from Mozeliak and undergo a major shift in how they operate, and Bloom will bring that to St. Louis. He is in touch with the modern game and its current trends. However, Worthy correctly points out that putting Bloom on a pedestal right away is a dangerous thing for fans to do, and it could lead to a little disappointment.
Still, it will be interesting to see what changes Bloom implements for 2026 and beyond. Cardinals fans are desperate to see things change.
