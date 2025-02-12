Cardinals' John Mozeliak Provides Grim Response To Question On Everybody's Mind
The St. Louis Cardinals are days away from holding their first full-team workout for this upcoming season at spring training and things are heating up.
Despite declaring an organizational reset after the 2024 season ended, which forecasted several significant trades, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has yet to complete any transactions that would send a St. Louis player elsewhere.
Spring training is here and it's time for Mozeliak to start informing Cardinals fans about where the 11-time World Series champions stand regarding a potential trade that would significantly help the floundering franchise rebuild. Sadly, his latest comments don't offer much hope.
"When asked if he was still optimistic he could trade (Nolan) Arenado, Mozeliak said: 'It’s hard to say,'" The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Wednesday. "'We thought all along that we could probably do something this offseason, but it just hasn’t happened.'"
Finding a trade destination for Arenado is the Cardinals' top offseason priority but due to several mitigating factors, St. Louis can't find a suitor.
In his final offseason as head honcho, Mozeliak hasn't done much to help the Cardinals' future baseball boss, Chaim Bloom, as he transitions to his new role in 2026.
Opening Day 2025 is right around the corner and Cardinals fans still have no idea whether Arenado will be the club's starting third baseman.
Hopefully, Mozeliak has a better clue than what he's leading on. If not, Cardinals fans should prepare for Arenado to stay put. A deal at this point in the offseason seems unlikely but not impossible.
