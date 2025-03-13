Cardinals' Jordan Walker's Return Date Revealed By Team Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals recently had a little scare but it certainly sounds like everything is going to be alright.
Jordan Walker recently exited Spring Training action for the Cardinals after tweaking his knee. He had some inflammation and it was shared that he likely would only miss a week if all went well. It certainly seems like everything has been good for St. Louis and MLB.com's John Denton shared that he will return to game action on Saturday if all goes well.
"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said if all goes well over the next couple of days OF Jordan Walker (left knee irritation) will return to game action on Saturday," Denton shared on social media. "Walker, who ho has been out since last Tuesday, has taken BP and tracked fly balls over the last two days."
Walker hasn't appeared in a game since injuring his knee on March 4th against the Washington Nationals. He's just 22 years old and is expected to play a major role for the Cardinals in 2025. He was great as a rookie and slashed .276/.342/.445 with 16 home runs, 51 RBIs, 19 doubles, and seven stolen bases in 117 games.
He only appeared in 51 games at the big league level in 2024 and didn't have the same level of success, but he also didn't have the same level of consistency role-wise. The Cardinals have roughly two weeks to go until Opening Day and Walker seemingly is making good progress.
