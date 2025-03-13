Cardinals Land 8-Year Veteran In Last-Second Big League Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly waited a while to make a move for the bullpen in free agency but they did just that on Thursday morning.
There's been a lot of chatter about the Cardinals' bullpen and how they could use another dependable arm after losing Andrew Kittredge in free agency. It took a long time, but the Cardinals did just that on Thursday by signing eight-year big league veteran Phil Maton, according to the team.
"We have signed RHP Phil Maton to a one-year contract," the team announced. "Maton had a 3.66 ERA in a combined 71 games for the (New York Mets) and (Tampa Bay Rays) in the 2024 season. LHP Bailey Horn has been designated for assignment to make room for Maton on the 40-player roster."
Maton was selected in the 20th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres and eventually made his big league debut in 2017. Throughout his eight-year big league career, he's spent time with the the Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and the New York Mets.
The veteran righty has a career 4.16 ERA but hasn't had above a 3.84 ERA in a season since 2021. In 2024, he had a 3.66 ERA in 71 appearances with the Mets and Rays. In 2023, he had a 3.00 ERA with the Astros in 68 appearances and was linked to St. Louis at times in free agency afterward. In 2022, he had a 3.84 ERA in 67 appearances with the Astros.
All in all, there couldn't have been a better signing at this point for St. Louis, at least on paper.
