Cardinals Just Days Away From Returning Phenom To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided any worst-case scenarios with Jordan Walker.
He was placed in the Injured List due to appendicitis. He went on the Injured List on June 25th and luckily has made great progress right away.
Walker returned to action on Saturday for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. MLB.com's John Denton shared before the game that Walker was scheduled to DH on Saturday and that he could come off the Injured List as soon as Wednesday.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said RF Jordan Walker (appendicitis) is scheduled to DH tonight and play RF with four ABs on Sunday for Triple-A Memphis in Durham, N.C," Denton said. "After that, Walker's status will be reevaluated. He can come off the IL as soon as Wednesday, which is expected."
Walker has had an up-and-down season at the big league level so far in 2025. He struggled out of the gate, but was hot before he went on the Injured List with a wrist injury in May. He cooled off slightly after returning to the lineup and now is on the IL again. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks over the next few days and he's able to make the return to St. Louis.
As the Cardinals approached the 2025 season, the team made it clear that they were going to give the team's former No. 1 prospect as much runway as possible to see what they have in him. He was great overall as a rookie in 2023, but had an inconsistent role last year. This season, the Cardinals have been trying to be better about consistency and now we'll see if it can pay off.
