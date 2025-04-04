Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Praises 24-Year-Old Slugging His Way To Stardom

The young St. Louis slugger is making a name for himself in 2025

Nate Hagerty

Sep 30, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) salutes the fans as he receives a standing ovation after hitting as solo home run for his 701st career home run during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Retired St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite Albert Pujols is one of the greatest sluggers of all time, so it's encouraging to hear him speak highly about a vital asset to the franchise's future.

Pujols batted .326 with 2156 hits including 469 home runs, 1,397 RBIs and a 1.031 OPS throughout 12 seasons with the Cardinals, while helping St. Louis win its 10th and 11th World Series titles in 2006 over the Detroit Tigers and 2011 over the Texas Rangers.

The three-time National League MVP is one of the greatest sluggers to don the birds on the bat and will forever be regarded as one of the most beloved Cardinals players in the organization's rich history. What he had to say about a rising star in St. Louis should provide fans with hope for where the franchise is headed.

"I had a chance to play with him (Iván Herrera) for a little bit in St. Louis my last year," Pujols stated Wednesday on MLB Network after Herrera became the only catcher in Cardinals history to log three home runs in a game, which he accomplished during St. Louis' 12-5 series finale victory over the Los Angeles Angels earlier that day. "This kid worked hard day in and day out and you can see it -- that he wants to be out there. Well, he had a guy like Yadier Molina in front of him. He had to wait for him to retire but I'm happy for him -- great day. Good for him. Hopefully, he can get this going in the season."

Herrera, who specifically chose to sign with the Cardinals to follow in nine-time Gold Glove catcher Molina's footsteps, could fulfill his dream of becoming St. Louis' next franchise backstop.

The 24-year-old is batting .467 with seven hits including three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.729 OPS in 15 at-bats across five games played for the Cardinals this season.

Although Herrera hasn't seen enough playing time this year to earn the Cardinals catcher's position over former St. Louis top prospect Pedro Pagés, the Panama native's impressive start to his 2025 campaign has the club's front office hopeful that moving three-time All-Star Willson Contreras to first base before the season started was the right decision.

Published
Nate Hagerty
