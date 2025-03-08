Cardinals Legend Declares 'I'm Ready' To Take Next Step In Becoming MLB Manager
Many St. Louis Cardinals fans would love to see manager Oli Marmol replaced but after extending his contract last offseason through 2026, he likely won't be leaving anytime soon.
With several former Cardinals fan favorites posing as viable candidates to supplant Marmol as manager, such as 2023 National League Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker and future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina, St. Louis' fan base is eager for a breath of fresh air.
Perhaps another retired Cardinals star, who is eyeing a Major League Baseball managerial job, could soon return to help St. Louis chase its 12th World Series title.
"Now, Albert Pujols is daring to go where no 700 home-run hitter has gone before," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Saturday morning. "Pujols, 45, is ready to become the first 700-homer hitter to be a major-league manager. 'For me, I’ve always been serious about everything that I do in this game,' Pujols told USA TODAY Sports, 'and now I’m serious about managing. This game has done so much for me, and now, I want to give back. I’m ready.'"
After leading the Leones del Escogido to victory as manager in this year's Dominican Professional Baseball League's winter league, Pujols has many believing in his leadership skills.
"'He’s ready,' said Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who managed Pujols 11 years in St. Louis," as transcribed by Nightengale. “'And he’s going to be great. You talk about integrity. You talk about his IQ. You talk about his discipline. I call him APP, Albert Perfect Pujols. When a guy has that much to offer and has so much love for the game, the game benefits when he wants to stay active and share.'’’
For now, Pujols is preparing to manage his home country, the Dominican Republic, at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will undoubtedly be a significant test in his quest to become the first MLB skipper with 703 home runs.
Hopefully, Pujols is open to managing the Cardinals and that the feeling is mutual with the 11-time World Series champions. The best fans in baseball deserve to have something good come their way amid St. Louis' confusing organizational reset, which has yet to produce any positive changes.
