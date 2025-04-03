St. Louis 24-Year-Old Says He 'Chose Cardinals Over Money' After 3-HR Game Vs. Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals are enjoying their day off after trouncing the Los Angeles Angels 12-5 during Wednesday's series finale at Busch Stadium.
After Cardinals ace Sonny Gray sacrificed a lead-blowing grand slam to Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe in the top of the 7th inning, St. Louis fought back -- logging two runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game 5-5 and another seven in the bottom of the 8th to seal the victory.
The Cardinals' offense is off to a hot start and Wednesday's slugfest proves that this year's club can't yet be disregarded. However, one slugger's performance during the Angels series finale, including what he said after the game, stood out.
"It's family, you know, they saw me growing up -- my Mom supported me, my father supported me all the way through," Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera stated after being hounded by the press following his incredible three home run game against the Angels, which has never been accomplished by a St. Louis backstop throughout the franchise's rich history. "It was not easy. I almost decided not to play pro baseball but I chose the Cardinals over money because Yadier Molina was here. For me, he's still one of the best catchers in the game. I try to get the defense right to people that like watching him. I'll try to get to that level one day."
Molina batted .277 with 591 extra-base hits including 176 home runs, 1022 RBIs and a .726 OPS throughout his illustrious 19-year career with the Cardinals -- a 10-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, nine-time Gold Glove defender, four-time Platinum Glove catcher and a one-time Silver Slugger.
Herrera, who idolized Molina as a child, hopes to follow in his predecessor's footsteps by becoming the Cardinals' franchise catcher for many years to come.
The 24-year-old is batting .467 with seven hits including three home runs, five extra-base hits, 8 RBIs and a 1.729 OPS in 15 at-bats throughout five games played for St. Louis in 2025.
The Panama native has much to accomplish if he hopes to live up to Molina's legendary status among Cardinals fans. Fortunately, he's young and the catcher's position belongs to him if he outperforms former St. Louis top prospect Pedro Pagés. It should be entertaining to see which young backstop earns the role as time progresses.
