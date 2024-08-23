Cardinals Legend Could Replace Manager Oliver Marmol, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the position they hoped to be in.
St. Louis looked like a playoff team around the trade deadline but things haven't worked out ever since. The Cardinals have struggled and now are below .500 with a 63-64 record and are five games out of a National League Wild Card spot. To make matters worse, the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are ahead of them in the standings now too.
If the Cardinals don't turn things around down the stretch, changes could be on the horizon. St. Louis is in danger of finishing under .500 for the second straight season and that would be the first time that has happened in recent memory.
Because of this, the New York Post's Jon Heyman said that manager Oli Marmol has "a bit of heat" and legendary catcher Yadier Molina could end up replacing him.
"Oliver Marmol, Cardinals," Heyman said. "It’s an average team playing average baseball, an improvement. Are front office changes also possible? Two great potential manager replacements: Cardinals legend Yadier Molina and (Skip Schumaker)."
This isn't the first time Molina has been mentioned as a possible candidate to manage the Cardinals. St. Louis should have a better record than it does. The Cardinals have plenty of talent throughout the roster and added more ahead of the trade deadline. Things haven't worked out and that could lead to some changes with Marmol being the scapegoat.
