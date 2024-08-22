Cardinals Superstar Could Leave Team This Winter Despite Wanting To Return
The St. Louis Cardinals will need to make a tough decision this winter.
Paul Goldschmidt has been the team's starting first baseman since 2019 and has been a star for the club. Goldschmidt has received Most Valuable Player votes in four seasons with St. Louis and even earned the award in 2022.
Goldschmidt has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for, but he is having a down year and now is 36 years old. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and now it's unclear whether or not he will return, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has already made it clear he wants to return to the Cardinals this offseason, but amid the worst season of his career, it remains to be seen if the feelings are mutual," Reuter said. "He is a potential future Hall of Famer just two years removed from winning 2022 NL MVP honors, and even last year he produced a 120 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 25 home runs, 80 RBI, and 3.4 WAR in 154 games.
"However, he is hitting just .230/.290/.391 with 19 home runs, 49 RBI, and 0.5 WAR in 119 games this season, and at 36 years old, it's fair to wonder if this is the end of his run as a star-caliber player. Goldschmidt is earning $26 million this year in the final season of a five-year, $130 million deal, and he will likely need to accept a significant pay cut."
Goldschmidt has been a fan-favorite since joining the Cardinals and it would be extremely difficult to see him leave this winter. Hopefully, he can turn things around down the stretch and the two sides can work out a new deal.
