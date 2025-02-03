Could Yankees Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Cardinals Superstar?
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a long offseason to this point.
The biggest reason why the offseason has felt long is because of the fact that the Cardinals haven't really done anything at all. The Cardinals have been quiet and there's no massive move in sight. The most likely seems to be a trade involving third baseman Nolan Arenado, but nothing has happened to this point, so what's going to change that?
Maybe Alex Bregman's eventual free-agent decision could open up the market for Arenado, but there's been very little chatter lately.
A handful of teams have been linked to Arenado throughout the offseason, but there doesn't seem to even be a favorite for him right now. There was a time when there were a lot of reports about the Boston Red Sox, but that seemed to die down. Another team that was mentioned was the New York Yankees early in the offseason, but those rumors never really picked up too much steam.
While this is the case, the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez mentioned Arenado's name when discussing potential targets for the Yankees to improve the infield.
"Cardinals president John Mozeliak told reporters a few weeks ago it is 'a top priority' to move Arenado, an aging but brilliant third baseman," Sanchez said. "The Cardinals would have to eat some of the $74 million Arenado is due for the next three seasons. How much does the 33-year-old, whose OPS has slipped from .891 to .774 to .719 over the past three years, have left?"
The Yankees do make sense for Arenado. They could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and then have Areando at third base. They already may be the top team in the American League and adding a talent like Arenado would just take them even higher. But, a move seems unlikely and there hasn't been a lot of smoke here lately. It makes sense but doesn't seem like it is going to happen.
