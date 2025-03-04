Cardinals Legend Reveals Surprising Update On Future MLB Plans
It certainly sounds like one St. Louis Cardinals legend is looking for a new role at the Major League Baseball level.
Albert Pujols had a magical 22-year Major League Baseball career. He spent the first 11 years of his career and then returned for the final season of his career and it was one of the most fun campaigns in recent memory for St. Louis. The season was filled with his chase for 700 home runs and he ended up finishing his career with 703 long balls.
It was a great year and since then he has been trying his hand at managing. He took over the manager role with Leones del Escogido and won the Dominican Professional Baseball League and the Caribbean Series titles. It recently was announced that he will manage the Dominican Republic team in the next World Baseball Classic as well.
It has been reported before that Pujols would eventually be interested in making the jump back to the big leagues but it sounds like he doesn't want to wait around. He even hinted that he would take an opportunity if it were to be offered this year or next, as transcribed by MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
"I’ve always held on to that desire, and if the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I’ve always said it openly, I want to have the opportunity to be a manager here in the big leagues,” Pujols said as transcribed by Bollinger. “I think being in Winter League this year, it just gave me the experience that I needed and to learn. And I think it prepared me for the big jump to manage in the big leagues...
"I’m (ready) whenever the opportunity comes. If there’s something knocking this year or next year. I mean, why not? I think right now I’m focusing on the World Baseball Classic, but if there's any ballclub knocking on the door, I'd be open to hear that.”
He's one of the best players in baseball history. Could we see him in a new role soon?
