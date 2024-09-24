Cardinals Reportedly Preparing For Front Office Reset; 'Very Busy Month' Awaits
The St. Louis Cardinals have a murky offseason ahead that could go many different ways depending on how desperate ownership is to bring back the Cardinal Way.
After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since Mike Matheny's reign as manager, the Cardinals not only have to address the underperforming roster but also need to do something about the front office.
Decisions made by Cardinals executives over the last few seasons have cost the organization a lot. Fortunately, some much-needed restructuring is scheduled to soon take place.
"'It will be a very busy month of October as we look to reset our front office,' said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak on 'Sports On A Sunday Morning'," as transcribed by KMOX Sports' Wilson Truong from Monday night.
Following the retirement of Cardinals director of player development Gary LaRocque, St. Louis has the opportunity to take a step back and reset. The front office's game plan over the last few seasons isn't working and it's time to try a different strategy.
"'At some point this offseason, we will definitely sit down with everybody and sort of lay out what that all could look like,' said Mozeliak,'" Truong later transcribed. "'But in the meantime, I think the focus is in the next seven days and then at some point, we will turn the page and really focus on 2025 and beyond.'"
Perhaps that means former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will be the shot-caller for 2025 while Mozeliak steps back into more of an advisory role.
Mozeliak, the Cardinals' head honcho of decision-making, has been under fire this season for failing to retool the roster well enough for St. Louis to make it back to the playoffs after last year's humiliating 91-loss season.
Regardless of what happens this offseason, the Cardinals front office needs to reevaluate its approach and it's encouraging to hear that Mozeliak sounds willing to do so.
