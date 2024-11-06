Cardinals Linked To 23-Home Run Slugger To Replace Paul Goldschmidt
It certainly seems like St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt will be playing elsewhere in 2025.
This isn't a guarantee. It's the most likely option, but until he signs a contract elsewhere there still is at least a small chance the two sides could come back together on a deal.
If Goldschmidt were to leave, the Cardinals would need to find a way to fill the first base spot for the first time in six seasons. Goldschmidt has been everything the team could've hoped for, but another team likely will pay him more than St. Louis wants to.
If the Cardinals look to free agency, one player who was mentioned as a possible option is Minnesota Twins first baseman Carlos Santana by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"The short hook: You know the drill," Anderson said. "It feels like we write the same thing every winter about Santana, but nothing has changed about his game in the last few years other than his age and his employer. (He's played for five clubs since the start of the 2022 season.) Otherwise? You can pencil him in for 15 to 20 home runs, a league-average (or better) on-base percentage, and good defense at the cold corner.
"Santana's not an impact player by any means, and there's undeniable age-related risk here. Still, he's the kind of cheap, productive second-division option that ought to appeal to contenders of all budgets. Potential landing spots: Cardinals, (New York Yankees), (New York Mets)."
Santana is a 15-year big league veteran and is projected to get a deal worth just over $5 million in 2025. He clubbed 23 home runs in 2024 and drove in 71 runs. He would be a worth replacement on a short-term deal for the Cardinals.
