Cardinals Linked To High-Leverage Hurler While Nolan Arenado Hunts For Trade Suitor
The St. Louis Cardinals are stuck in limbo while they wait for a trade suitor to arise for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Despite announcing plans to reduce payroll this offseason, the Cardinals haven't traded away any talent but have only declined several club options while neglecting to re-sign All-Star reliever Andrew Kittredge and four-time Gold Glove defender Paul Goldschmidt.
It's possible the Cardinals will have to wait until the end of the offseason to trade Arenado. That said, St. Louis should be open-minded to adding a high-leverage hurler before it's too late.
"Whatever payroll relief the Cardinals get from moving Arenado could be put toward the bullpen, where they reportedly want help for the late innings," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday. "Kyle Finnegan is one speculative fit."
Finnegan has logged a 22-26 record with a 3.56 ERA, 288-to-117 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.32 WHIP throughout his five-year career with the Washington Nationals.
Washington non-tendered Finnegan earlier this offseason, forcing him to seek free agency. Despite having great success with the Nationals, they cut him to avoid paying for his final year of arbitration.
The 33-year-old posted a 3-8 record with a 3.68 ERA, 60-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 63 2/3 innings pitched for the Nationals in 2024.
The All-Star's market recently picked up steam, so the Cardinals better act quickly if they hope to add Finnegan to the back of the bullpen this year.
