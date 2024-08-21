Cardinals Linked To Power-Hitting All-Star In Potential Offseason Blockbuster Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't foresee the offense performing so poorly this season when the club looked to retool the pitching staff over the winter.
This year's Cardinal lineup has lacked power and consistency -- ranking No. 21 in the league with 131 home runs and No. 24 with 510 runs scored.
If St. Louis wants to return to a playoff-caliber team, it needs to find a way to bolster its offensive power this offseason and a highly-coveted slugger might be a solution.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander was recently linked to the Cardinals in what could be a significant offseason signing for St. Louis, according to Mark Feinsand's article on the top 2025 free agents.
Santander is batting .239 with 59 extra-base hits including 37 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .834 OPS in 121 games played for the Orioles this season.
The 29-year-old is having the best season of his career and it can't come at a better time. This offseason is his first as a free agent and after the monstrous season he's having in 2024, he'll likely receive a handsome contract this winter.
The switch-hitter has batted .247 with 304 extra-base hits including 148 home runs, 415 RBIs and a .778 OPS across eight seasons played for Baltimore.
Having a switch-hitter with Santander's power is a rare asset. The Cardinals have struggled mightly against left-handed pitching this season, so adding his right-handed hitting capabilities to the lineup would be monumental.
The Cardinals fan base doesn't deserve to endure another season of mediocrity and hopefully, St. Louis' front office won't hold back from spending this winter to make 2025 a better year.
